Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
• India •
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
India News
>
Mahesh Babu promises ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will be a complete entertainer
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Mahesh Babu promises ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will be a complete entertainer
Monday, 1 June 2020 (
33 minutes ago
)
On Sunday, Mahesh’s new film to be directed by Parasuram was announced. The actor also took to Instagram for his first-ever q&a session with fans
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Mahesh Babu: Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a complete entertainer
Indian Express
4 hours ago
Mahesh Babu announces next film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' with intriguing teaser poster
Mahesh Babu announced the exciting news about his next movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' on veteran actor Krishna's birthday
DNA
21 hours ago
Tweets about this
In the News
Minneapolis
United States National Guard
Donald Trump
Death of George Floyd
BSE SENSEX
Republican Party
NIFTY 50
Washington, D.C.
Boston
Southern California
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
George Floyd Protests
White House
Antifa
Jake Paul
Anonymous
Minneapolis Police
WORTH WATCHING
Tear gas, fires outside White House
The National Guard Deploys 5,000 Soldiers To Help With US Protests
Trump Wants To Label Antifa As A Terrorist Group
U.S. cities braced for another night of violence