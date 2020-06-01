Global  

PM Modi wishes people on Ganga Dussehra

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
"May mother Ganga, the eternal source of Indian spirituality, culture, prosperity and harmony, provide healthy life and continued success to all countrymen. Best wishes on Ganga Dussehra," Modi tweeted in Hindi.
