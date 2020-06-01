Munna Tiger RT @Yours_MASS: As A Singer and musician #Wajidkhan has given so many memorable songs in Salman films. From PKTDK to Dabangg3 Sajid-Wajid… 8 minutes ago

Anish Mazumder RT @bollywood_life: RIP Wajid Khan: 6 songs by the music composer that will make you nostalgic #DhadhangDhang #HudHudDabangg #Jalwa #Mukh… 14 minutes ago

Bollywood Life RIP Wajid Khan: 6 songs by the music composer that will make you nostalgic #DhadhangDhang #HudHudDabangg #Jalwa… https://t.co/GsAegHnNSb 19 minutes ago

Nsui Shakti RT @Shahrukh_NSUI: Rest in Peace 🙏🏻 Wajid Bhai 😞 A Huge Loss to the Music Lovers, you've given numerous super blasting Hit Songs! I really… 30 minutes ago

RT @_dheerajrakho: India has lost one of her amazing voice. RIP Wajid Khan ji one of the best music composer we could ever have. Sooo Many… 33 minutes ago

Gaurav Singh bhandari RT @khiladi_spike: 8 years ago he gave exceptional music nd songs for #RowdyRathore nd today he is no more 😞😭 RIP WAJID KHAN 🙏 #WajidKhan… 39 minutes ago

PATANJALI YOGPRACHARAK MAYA JI BANMANKHI (PURNIA) RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: Bollywood composer-singer #WajidKhan passed away at the age of 42 after suffering a heart attack. His last composition… 40 minutes ago