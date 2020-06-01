Global  

RIP Wajid Khan: 6 songs by the music composer that will make you nostalgic

Bollywood Life Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away last night. The cause of his death is still yet unknown. The music composer sang some really beautiful songs and here's a tribute to the brilliant singer-composer.
News video: Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passes away at 43

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passes away at 43 01:01

 Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away at the age of 43. He was suffering from deadly COVID-19. The news of the demise of the veteran singer was revealed by singer Sonu Nigam on Facebook. The Sajid-Wajid duo is known for composing several hit songs for Salman Khan films such as...

Related news from verified sources

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passes away

Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid, who recently composed Salman Khan’s songs ‘Pyaar Karona’ and ‘Bhai Bhai’, passed away today. Reports say that...
IndiaTimes

