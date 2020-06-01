Maharashtra will be most affected by Cyclone 'Nisarga', warns IMD
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat and other neighbouring states, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. The IMD said that the depression in the Arabian Sea is slated to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' and cross north...
Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on May 31 requested fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for next 3-4 days as cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and...
The Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep on May 31. IMD has predicted..