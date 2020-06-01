Global  

Maharashtra will be most affected by Cyclone 'Nisarga', warns IMD

Mid-Day Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat and other neighbouring states, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. The IMD said that the depression in the Arabian Sea is slated to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' and cross north...
Video credit: ANI
News video: CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state

CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state 01:11

 Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on May 31 requested fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for next 3-4 days as cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and...

