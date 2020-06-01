Maharashtra will be most affected by Cyclone 'Nisarga', warns IMD

Video credit: ANI - Published 21 hours ago CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state 01:11 Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on May 31 requested fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for next 3-4 days as cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and...