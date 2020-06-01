Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maharashtra will be most affected by Cyclone 'Nisarga', warns IMD

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat and other neighbouring states, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state

CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state 01:11

 Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on May 31 requested fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for next 3-4 days as cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and...

Related videos from verified sources

Low pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD [Video]

Low pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

The Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep on May 31. IMD has predicted..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Cyclone 'Nisarga' to cross Maharashtra, Gujarat coasts in 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the depression in the Arabian Sea is slated to further intensify into a cyclonic storm 'Nisarga'...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

airishatorn

SoFia-DailyNews RT @khaleejtimes: Maharashtra will be most affected by Cyclone 'Nisarga', warns IMD https://t.co/hPs3F4zpm6 17 minutes ago

UrbanXpat

Kiki ا RT @_Indiaupdates: Cyclonic storm ''Nisarga'' will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat https:… 19 minutes ago

Siddhan65074388

Siddhant Singh RT @TOIIndiaNews: Maharashtra will be most affected by Cyclone 'Nisarga', warns IMD https://t.co/JSVGFtEAMb 39 minutes ago

_Indiaupdates

India Updates Cyclonic storm ''Nisarga'' will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat… https://t.co/9iN46oRehm 1 hour ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat and… https://t.co/V60AOzXxLM 2 hours ago

kunnal

Kunnal Motwani AND NOW THIS!!! Cyclone in Mumbai: Maharashtra will be most affected by Cyclone 'Nisarga', warns IMD | India News -… https://t.co/mAIV6ctyB5 2 hours ago