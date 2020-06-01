Global  

One News Page

Elections to 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: Election Commission

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Out of these 18 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, two from Jharkhand, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and one each from Manipur and Meghalaya. The counting of votes will be held on the evening of June 19 itself, the Commission said in a statement.
