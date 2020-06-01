Jagirdar RT @ANI: Elections to Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill 18 seats from States of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, M… 15 seconds ago
Public Mirror News Elections to pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: EC 5 minutes ago
Dr. Venkat RT @just_anuja: Election Commission (EC) announces elections on 18 Rajya Sabha seats to take place on 19 June - 4 each from Andhra Pradesh… 9 minutes ago
Mazher Hussain RT @the_hindu: The #elections to 18 Rajya Sabha seats that were deferred owing to the #lockdown will be held on June 19, the Election Commi… 10 minutes ago
DILIP KUMAR JENA RT @otvnews: ECI declares date for deferred Rajya Sabha elections
Voting to be conducted on June 19 for 18 seats including 4 each from An… 11 minutes ago
Manoj Jani 🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: Elections to pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: EC 12 minutes ago
SAMARJEET NARAYAN RT @samarjeet_n: Elections to 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: Election Commission
https://t.co/Xa58PnpxUO 15 minutes ago
SAMARJEET NARAYAN Elections to 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: Election Commission
https://t.co/Xa58PnpxUO 17 minutes ago