Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: EC

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Elections to 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: Election Commission

Out of these 18 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, two from Jharkhand, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and one each from Manipur...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this