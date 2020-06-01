Global  

Covid count: India now No. 7, overtakes France

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
A day after overtaking Germany, India went past France in total count of Covid-19 cases on Monday, rising to the seventh spot in the list of countries with highest caseloads of the virus. On the first day of India’s unlocking phase, the number of fresh infections dipped slightly to 7,573, while the death toll remained above 200 for the fourth straight day.
