Covid count: India now No. 7, overtakes France

Monday, 1 June 2020 () A day after overtaking Germany, India went past France in total count of Covid-19 cases on Monday, rising to the seventh spot in the list of countries with highest caseloads of the virus. On the first day of India’s unlocking phase, the number of fresh infections dipped slightly to 7,573, while the death toll remained above 200 for the fourth straight day.
India has provided a consignment of COVID-19 related essential medical supplies to Comoros, off Africa's east coast. The consignment arrived on Sunday at the port of Moroni, Comoros onboard INSKesari. It was received by Minister of Health Loub YacoutZaidou. A14-member Indian MedicalAssistance Team...