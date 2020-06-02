Red alert as Mumbai braces for first-ever cyclone in its history

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The city could be in for a weather phenomenon that has never occurred in its documented history. A cyclone developing over the Arabian Sea—the second to be forming near India in a fortnight—is expected to make landfall just 110km north of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, likely triggering flash floods all along the state's coast, including in the metropolitan region. Winds owing to the cyclone, Nisarga, could reach 115kmph, with gales of up to 125kmph.


