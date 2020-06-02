Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China reports 15 new coronavirus cases; Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for first time

Hindu Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), five imported cases and 10 asymptomatic cases were reported in the country on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Pa. Reports 356 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Additional Deaths [Video]

Pa. Reports 356 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Additional Deaths

Pennsylvania reports 356 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 12 deaths. This brings the statewide total to 72,282 cases and 5,567 deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published
CHLA Reports Additional Cases Of New Inflammatory Condition Possibly Linked To Coronavirus [Video]

CHLA Reports Additional Cases Of New Inflammatory Condition Possibly Linked To Coronavirus

Children's Hospital Los Angeles Friday announced two additional cases of a new inflammatory condition that could be linked to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients diagnosed with..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

China reports no new virus cases for first time

China reports no new virus cases for first timeBeijing (AFP) May 23, 2020 China on Saturday reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January, a day...
Terra Daily

Coronavirus: Amid mass testing in Wuhan, China sees 51 new cases

China has reported 51 COVID-19 cases, including 40 asymptomatic infections, majority of them in the contagion's first epicentre Wuhan, where over six million...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vasuja1n

Vasu Jain (VJ) RT @the_hindu: Asymptomatic cases pose a problem as the patients are tested #COVID19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough… 4 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Asymptomatic cases pose a problem as the patients are tested #COVID19 positive but develop no symptoms such as feve… https://t.co/7NW7eivCoI 16 minutes ago

thandoratimes

Thand🌏ra Times #China reports 15 new #coronavirus cases #WuhanVirus #WuhanCoronavirus #Hubei #Xijinping #Virology #WuhanLab Read… https://t.co/8m5PBk70pq 17 minutes ago

Vita80507791

Vita RT @CGTNOfficial: #China #COVID19: Chinese mainland on Tuesday reports five new imported #coronavirus cases and no deaths. Current active c… 50 minutes ago

SPICYTEAOFTHED1

SPICYTEAOFTHEDAY TOP OF THE HOUR: — Singapore has reopened 75% of economy as part of end to virus lockdown — South Korea reports… https://t.co/ojN4zYxJUn 1 hour ago

lagmen

Lagmen Net China reports 5 new coronavirus cases and no deaths https://t.co/Bq7yqyqI7y 2 hours ago

watstrendingnw

WatsTrendingNow China reports 15 new coronavirus cases; Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for first time - https://t.co/ESCBo4rCQ3 2 hours ago

PioneerRaipur

The Pioneer Chhattisgarh (Raipur) RT @TheDailyPioneer: #COVID19: #China has reported 15 new #coronavirus cases while #Wuhan the epicentre of the #COVID-19, where over 9 mill… 2 hours ago