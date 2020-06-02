Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moody's has rated Modi's handling of India's economy step above junk: Rahul

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday voiced concern over the state of India's economy, saying global rating agency Moody's has termed its handling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a step above junk".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Delhi seeks Rs.5000 Cr from centre to pay employees | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Delhi seeks Rs.5000 Cr from centre to pay employees | Oneindia News 03:02

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on the need to exercise more caution as the economy opens up. In his monthly address "Mann ki Baat" today, the Prime Minister said, "A large part of the economy has opened up and it is time to be more careful". The Delhi government has sought financial...

Related videos from verified sources

'Rahul spreading lies, weakening India's Covid battle': Ravi Shankar Prasad [Video]

'Rahul spreading lies, weakening India's Covid battle': Ravi Shankar Prasad

As Covid cases continue to rise in the country, politics is also escalating over the issue. After Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government over its handling of the Covid crisis and called the lockdown..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:37Published
FM's announcement to give wings to Indian economy post COVID-19 world: Piyush Goyal [Video]

FM's announcement to give wings to Indian economy post COVID-19 world: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the economic package and steps announced under it, saying that first series of announcements..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

advaniparody

Advani parody RT @RahulGandhi: Moody's has rated Modi's handling of India's economy a step above JUNK. Lack of support to the poor and the MSME sector m… 7 seconds ago

haldankarSudeep

सुदीप अजित हळदणकर RT @MahilaCongress: Moody's has rated Modi's handling of India's economy a step above JUNK. Lack of support to the poor and the MSME secto… 2 minutes ago