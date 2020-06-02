Moody's has rated Modi's handling of India's economy step above junk: Rahul
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday voiced concern over the state of India's economy, saying global rating agency Moody's has termed its handling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a step above junk".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on the need to exercise more caution as the economy opens up. In his monthly address "Mann ki Baat" today, the Prime Minister said, "A large part of the economy has opened up and it is time to be more careful". The Delhi government has sought financial...
As Covid cases continue to rise in the country, politics is also escalating over the issue. After Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government over its handling of the Covid crisis and called the lockdown..
Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the economic package and steps announced under it, saying that first series of announcements..
