Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

13 people test positive for Covid-19 at Delhi LG's office

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Unlock 1: Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar Market reopens

Unlock 1: Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar Market reopens 02:09

 The central government has issued guidelines for opening up economic activities across country in phased manner with Unlock 1 being in place currently and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also allowed reopening of markets and shops. After a gap of three months, Delhi's famous shopping place,...

Related videos from verified sources

Air India pilot tests Covid +ve, Delhi-Moscow flight returns midway| Oneindia News [Video]

Air India pilot tests Covid +ve, Delhi-Moscow flight returns midway| Oneindia News

Delhi-Moscow flight had to return midway after ground staff realised pilot had tested Covid positive; 2 people at MEA headquarters test positive, contacts asked to go on home quarantine for a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published
Kern County Public Health releasing addresses of positive COVID-19 patients to local agencies [Video]

Kern County Public Health releasing addresses of positive COVID-19 patients to local agencies

It took weeks for the Kern County Health Department to start releasing more information about where positive cases of COVID-19 were within the county. First it started with wide portions of the county..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this