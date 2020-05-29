13 people test positive for Covid-19 at Delhi LG's office



Related videos from verified sources Air India pilot tests Covid +ve, Delhi-Moscow flight returns midway| Oneindia News



Delhi-Moscow flight had to return midway after ground staff realised pilot had tested Covid positive; 2 people at MEA headquarters test positive, contacts asked to go on home quarantine for a.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:03 Published 3 days ago Kern County Public Health releasing addresses of positive COVID-19 patients to local agencies



It took weeks for the Kern County Health Department to start releasing more information about where positive cases of COVID-19 were within the county. First it started with wide portions of the county.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:31 Published 4 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this