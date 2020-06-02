Kejriwal launches ‘Delhi Corona’ app for real-time information on availability of hospital beds

moneycontrol #Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches an app named ''#DelhiCorona'' that will provide information on the availability… https://t.co/UaON3KhPjU 8 minutes ago Harish Singh RT @the_hindu: The Delhi Corona app, #ArvindKejriwal said, would go a long way in filling what he termed was an information gap regarding t… 11 minutes ago The Hindu The Delhi Corona app, #ArvindKejriwal said, would go a long way in filling what he termed was an information gap re… https://t.co/ERna97npHX 14 minutes ago IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: Kejriwal said the app would fill the information gap that exists regarding availability of facilities available for novel #… 24 minutes ago IndiaToday Kejriwal said the app would fill the information gap that exists regarding availability of facilities available for… https://t.co/2asG18VpZF 24 minutes ago आशुपुराण RT @AAPInNews: #DelhiGovernment launches ‘Delhi Corona’ app for real-time information on availability of hospital beds. App can also be us… 25 minutes ago ThePrintIndia Delhi CM Kejriwal launches ‘Delhi corona’ app to help people track hospital beds https://t.co/hwGEGOQZO5 31 minutes ago DILIP LOHIA Arvind Kejriwal launches "Delhi Corona" app for information on availability of hospital beds in Delhi https://t.co/39nfPqaalK 31 minutes ago