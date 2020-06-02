Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Nisarga: More than 20 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
As Nisarga is likely to turn into a 'severe cyclonic storm' in the next 24 hours, several teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Gujarat and Maharashtra, informed NDRF Director General SN Pradhan. "As per the prevailing situation, the NDRF has deployed 10 teams in Maharashtra and 11 in Gujarat. Gujarat has asked for five more...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone Nisarga: 21 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat, informs SN Pradhan

Cyclone Nisarga: 21 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat, informs SN Pradhan 01:48

 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General, SN Pradhan on cyclone Nisarga said that they are fully prepared, and 21 NDRF teams have been deployed in Maharashtra and Gujarat and 10 teams are on standby. Central government and both state governments are working together, he added. The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Nisarga: Fishing boats return to shore in Mumbai [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga: Fishing boats return to shore in Mumbai

Fishermen have been issued warning in coastal areas as cyclone Nisarga is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3. CM Thackeray had also appealed to fishermen to avoid venturing into..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
Cyclone Nisarga: CM Rupani chairs high level meeting in Ahmedabad [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga: CM Rupani chairs high level meeting in Ahmedabad

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani chaired a high level meeting over cyclone Nisarga in Ahmedabad. High level delegations attended the meeting to review the situation. The cyclone is expected to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

33 teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat in view of 'Nisarga': NDRF DG

Thirty-three NDRF teams have been deployed in the coastal districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat in view of the impending Cyclone Nisarga, the chief of the federal...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this