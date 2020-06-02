Global  

India's fatality rate due to Covid-19 is 2.82%, says Centre

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The Centre on Tuesday said that India's fatality rate due to coronavirus is 2.82 per cent and it is one of the lowest in the world."The fatality rate due to Covid-19 in our country is 2.82 per cent and it is one of the lowest in the world. Only 10 per cent of India's population accounts for 50 per cent of India's Covid-19 linked deaths and 73 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in India are people with co-morbidities," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
