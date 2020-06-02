India's fatality rate due to Covid-19 is 2.82%, says Centre
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () The Centre on Tuesday said that India's fatality rate due to coronavirus is 2.82 per cent and it is one of the lowest in the world."The fatality rate due to Covid-19 in our country is 2.82 per cent and it is one of the lowest in the world. Only 10 per cent of India's population accounts for 50 per cent of India's Covid-19 linked deaths and 73 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in India are people with co-morbidities," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
Equity benchmark indices gained nearly one per cent during early hours on Tuesday while tracking gains in Asian markets. At 10 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 319 points or 0.96 per cent at 33,618..