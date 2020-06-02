34 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat to deal with cyclone Nisarga

DIXIT RT @ANI: NDRF is deployed in both the states, 10 teams are in Maharashtra & 11 teams are in Gujarat. However, Gujarat has asked for 5 more… 1 minute ago vinit.s.hassani17 RT @bsindia: LIVE: Cyclone Nisarga to hit #Gujarat, #Maharashta in 12 hrs; 10 NDRF teams deployed #CycloneUpdate #NisargaCyclone #Cyclon… 4 minutes ago Peppertales Maharashtra gears up for cyclone Nisarga, 10 NDRF teams deployed https://t.co/cKQjkuVCJq 5 minutes ago DIXIT RT @ANI: Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in Palghar conduct survey in the district and take stock of th… 9 minutes ago Rajeshwari #CycloneNisargaUpdate : 33 #NDRF teams have been deployed in the coastal districts of #Maharashtra and #Gujarat. E… https://t.co/LPMOOaaZD4 11 minutes ago Business Standard LIVE: Cyclone Nisarga to hit #Gujarat, #Maharashta in 12 hrs; 10 NDRF teams deployed #CycloneUpdate… https://t.co/q3Lxur86Ef 14 minutes ago Sikandar Ali RT @PIBMumbai: 🌀#CycloneNisarga @NDRFHQ has deployed 10 teams for Maharashtra ✅3 teams in Mumbai ✅2 each in Raigad, Palghar ✅1 each in T… 22 minutes ago Al Kapai RT @NH_India: Ten teams of #NDRF have been deployed for rescue operations in view of cyclonic storm ‘#Nisarga’, which is likely to hit west… 30 minutes ago