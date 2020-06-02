Global  

34 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat to deal with cyclone Nisarga

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020
Thirty-four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed as the cyclone Nisarga brewing in the Arabina Sea is likely to hit coastal districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday.



