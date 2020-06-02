34 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat to deal with cyclone Nisarga
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Thirty-four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed as the cyclone Nisarga brewing in the Arabina Sea is likely to hit coastal districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General, SN Pradhan on cyclone Nisarga said that 11 teams are deployed in Gujarat, while Maharashtra has 10 teams. However, Gujarat has asked for 5 more teams which are getting airlifted from Punjab, he added. "There will be a total of 16 teams in...
