Related videos from verified sources WHO says Sars-Cov-2 is still a killer virus, rejects 'losing potency' claim | Oneindia News



World health Organisation rejects high profile Italian doctor's claim the coronavirus is losing its potency; India clears the use of Remdesivir drug in patients with severe Covid-19 disease;.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:48 Published 7 hours ago India to begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions



It has given states the power to do the same in non-high risk areas, even though the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:28 Published 21 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Why Russia backing this drug is good news for India Russia's approval of the antiviral drug Avifavir to treat Covid-19 is good news for India as it is based on an influenza medication already in advanced clinical...

IndiaTimes 48 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this