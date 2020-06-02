Global  

Cyclone Nisarga to bring heavy rains, gusty winds that may cause damage: All you need to know

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Super cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall late on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning in Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert on June 3 for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and few other areas and the alert will continue on June 4 for Palghar district.

According to IMD, a deep,...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone Nisarga: Rain lashes parts of Goa

Cyclone Nisarga: Rain lashes parts of Goa 01:27

 As Cyclone Nisarga approaches Alibaug, heavy winds have hit nearby places. On the morning of June 03, heavy rains also lashed Goa's Panaji. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for today at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over...

