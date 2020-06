Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

At least 21 people were killed on Tuesday in a series of landslides triggered by incessant pre-monsoon rains across Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts in Assam ’s Barak Valley . Of the total deaths, seven were reported in Lakhipur area of Cachar, eight in Hailakandi and six in Karimganj.