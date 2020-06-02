Covid-19: India sees 2 lakh cases, adds 1 lakh more in just a fortnight



Related videos from verified sources Covid | '50% deaths among 10% population': Govt breaks down mortality data



The Union government briefed the media about the current situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's recovery.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 14:01 Published 3 hours ago Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains



The Indian Council of Medical Research briefed the media about the enhancement of Covid-testing capacity in India. ICMR's Dr Nivedita Gupta said that from around 20,000 daily tests in March, India has.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:02 Published 9 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Covid-19: India sees over 6,000 new cases, 150 deaths India recorded more than 6,000 fresh Covid-19 infections for the fourth day running on Monday. With the addition of 6,087 cases, India's Covid-19 count surged to...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this