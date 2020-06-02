Covid-19: India sees 2 lakh cases, adds 1 lakh more in just a fortnight
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () A fortnight after crossing the 1-lakh mark, India on Tuesday became the world’s seventh country to register more than 2 lakh Covid-19 cases, with over 8,000 fresh infections and 219 deaths from the virus reported during the day. India’s count of cases stood at 2,00,745 late on Tuesday, as per data collated from state governments.
The Union government briefed the media about the current situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's recovery..
The Indian Council of Medical Research briefed the media about the enhancement of Covid-testing capacity in India. ICMR's Dr Nivedita Gupta said that from around 20,000 daily tests in March, India has..
