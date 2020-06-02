Global  

Covid-19: India sees 2 lakh cases, adds 1 lakh more in just a fortnight

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
A fortnight after crossing the 1-lakh mark, India on Tuesday became the world’s seventh country to register more than 2 lakh Covid-19 cases, with over 8,000 fresh infections and 219 deaths from the virus reported during the day. India’s count of cases stood at 2,00,745 late on Tuesday, as per data collated from state governments.
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Call for economic support for Indian-administered Kashmir

Call for economic support for Indian-administered Kashmir 02:55

 India’s government says it will spend $250bn to help prop up the economy nationwide, but business leaders in Kashmir say they are being forgotten.

Related videos from verified sources

Covid | '50% deaths among 10% population': Govt breaks down mortality data [Video]

Covid | '50% deaths among 10% population': Govt breaks down mortality data

The Union government briefed the media about the current situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's recovery..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 14:01Published
Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains [Video]

Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains

The Indian Council of Medical Research briefed the media about the enhancement of Covid-testing capacity in India. ICMR's Dr Nivedita Gupta said that from around 20,000 daily tests in March, India has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19: India sees over 6,000 new cases, 150 deaths

India recorded more than 6,000 fresh Covid-19 infections for the fourth day running on Monday. With the addition of 6,087 cases, India's Covid-19 count surged to...
IndiaTimes

