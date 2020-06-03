Global  

WTF Wednesday: Hindustani Bhau's police complaint and netizens alleging that Ekta Kapoor has insulted the Army is a new level of jingoism

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
So convinced Hindustani Bhau was in the moral righteousness of his ways and staunch belief that he was safeguarding the honour of our army personnel that he even dragged Ekta's poor, old mother, Shobha Kapoor, into the complaint. On cue, 'ALTBalaji insults Army' soon became the top trend on Twitter, with several netizens coming out in full support of the YouTuber and venting their ire against Ekta Kapoor and AltBalaji, with many calling for a ban on the web series, XXX.
