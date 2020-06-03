Global  

Mumbai has never faced a cyclone in recorded history

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Mumbai has never been hit by a cyclone in documented history—even a story about an 1882 Bombay cyclone that was supposed to have killed 100,000 was shown by scientist Adam Sobel to be an urban legend.
 Fishermen have been issued warning in coastal areas as cyclone Nisarga is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3. CM Thackeray had also appealed to fishermen to avoid venturing into sea for next 3-4 days. Boats are gradually returning to shore in Mumbai.

