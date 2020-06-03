Global  

3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Three terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kangan area of Pulwama on Wednesday morning, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: 4 JeM terrorists killed in Kulgam, Tral encounters: J-K DGP

4 JeM terrorists killed in Kulgam, Tral encounters: J-K DGP 02:14

 Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, confirmed that two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral area on morning of June 02."Two JeM terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral today morning. Two AK-47, two pistols and a large amount of...

