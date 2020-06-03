3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Three terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kangan area of Pulwama on Wednesday morning, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, confirmed that two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral area on morning of June 02."Two JeM terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral today morning. Two AK-47, two pistols and a large amount of...
Two terrorists were killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. A cordon and search operation was jointly launched by police, Army and CRPF. Security forces had information..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:59Published
Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh on Srinagar terrorist encounter said that the two terrorists killed in the encounter on May 18 have been identified. "They have been identified as Junaid Ashraf Khan..