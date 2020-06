Shraddha Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Mohit Raina condemn the killing of an expectant elephant by feeding her crackers Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

In a horrific incident, an elephant and her unborn calf was killed in Kerala when a villager fed it pineapple filled with explosives. Her jaw was broken and she died due to internal injuries 👓 View full article

0

