Are You On An H-1B Visa? Here's What To Do If You Get Laid OffThe US unemployment rate jumped to 14.7% in April. It's the highest it's been since the Great Depression. According to Business Insider, the April jobs report shows that more than 20 million jobs were..
Pakistan: Flight with 107 on board crashes in Karachi minutes before landing | Oneindia NewsA Pakistan International Airlines flight from Lahore, with 99 passengers and eight crew on board, crashed near the Karachi airport, just a minute before it was to land this afternoon. Congress..
Sugresan Sahu RT @indiatvnews: Govt relaxes visa, travel restrictions; engineers, health professionals among those who will get Indian visa
https://t.co/… 53 minutes ago
India TV Govt relaxes visa, travel restrictions; engineers, health professionals among those who will get Indian visa
https://t.co/60npxZO2qo 2 hours ago
David Johnson RT @TheQuint: After months of lockdown, MHA has come out with new guidelines, permitting some categories of foreign nationals to come to In… 2 hours ago
The Quint After months of lockdown, MHA has come out with new guidelines, permitting some categories of foreign nationals to… https://t.co/HkGLmQIjhJ 2 hours ago
Behindwoods Govt Relaxes #Visa And Travel Restrictions For Certain Categories of Foreign Nationals - Check Details… https://t.co/W8SHHThVJ8 2 hours ago
DNA Govt relaxes visa and travel restrictions, permits certain categories of foreigners to visit India
https://t.co/SAcjkSTX3F 3 hours ago
Girish Nair Govt relaxes Visa & Travel restrictions to permit certain categories of Foreign Nationals to come to India. https://t.co/pAjmUsGCK3 3 hours ago
Prabhat Kumar Rathor RT @MpDrBholaSingh: #IndiaFightsCorona
The Modi Govt relaxes visa and travel restrictions imposed in response to COVID -19. Certain categor… 2 days ago