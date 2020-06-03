Global  

Govt relaxes visa and travel restrictions, permits certain categories of foreigners to visit India

DNA Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Among those who are allowed to come to India in non-scheduled commercial, chartered flights are foreign businessmen on a Business visa, other than on B-3 visa for sports.
