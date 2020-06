Tweets about this FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © Maneka slams Kerala govt over elephant's death https://t.co/MnKaSsJb6N 6 minutes ago D S RAMACHANDRA RT @TOIIndiaNews: Maneka Gandhi tears into Kerala government over elephant's death, says no action taken despite frequent incidents https:/… 6 minutes ago Sheik mohamed Why legitimate concerns raised about elephants in Kerala by Mrs.Meneka should not be properly addressed by Kerala… https://t.co/E3euSVywZi 11 minutes ago TOI India Maneka Gandhi tears into Kerala government over elephant's death, says no action taken despite frequent incidents https://t.co/gKlSgvAyv8 22 minutes ago Jyothi Rajesh RT @rajeevbhaskarht: Maneka Gandhi tears into Kerala govt over elephant's death, says no action taken despite frequent incidents https://t.… 32 minutes ago rajeev bhaskar Maneka Gandhi tears into Kerala govt over elephant's death, says no action taken despite frequent incidents https://t.co/CwfstiZFHm 1 hour ago