New India's insurance cover for Gujarat chemical blast insurance upwards of Rs 310 crore

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
The Gujarat chemical factory blast in Dahej industrial area, which left 5 dead and 40 workers injured, is insured for upwards of Rs 310 crore, said sources.
