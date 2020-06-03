Global  

Killing of pregnant elephant: Strict action will be taken against the culprits, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
IndiaTimes Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said strict action will be taken against those involved in the killing of the pregnant elephant in Kerala and culprits will be brought to justice.
