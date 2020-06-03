Killing of pregnant elephant: Strict action will be taken against the culprits, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said strict action will be taken against those involved in the killing of the pregnant elephant in Kerala and culprits will be brought to justice.
The Everwin School in Chennai paid tribute to Kerala's pregnant elephant which died after it was allegedly fed pineapple filled with firecrackers, by lighting around 2500 candles in a life-size shape..
Raising his voice against animal abuse after a pregnant elephant died of eating cracker-stuffed pineapple allegedly fed to her by a local in Kerala's Mallapuram,