Number of Covid-19 tests crosses 40 lakh-mark; cases surge to over 2 lakh: Health ministry
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () The number of tests for detection of Covid-19 crossed the 40 lakh-mark on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said as the coronavirus cases shot up to over 2 lakh in the country. The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,815, with 217 news deaths reported, it said. The total number of cases climbed to 2,07,614 in the country.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on June 02 said that the COVID-19 spread in the country is far away from the peak right now. "Instead of the use of the word 'community transmission', we need to understand the extent of the spread of the disease. We are far from the peak. Our measures to...