Number of Covid-19 tests crosses 40 lakh-mark; cases surge to over 2 lakh: Health ministry

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
The number of tests for detection of Covid-19 crossed the 40 lakh-mark on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said as the coronavirus cases shot up to over 2 lakh in the country. The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,815, with 217 news deaths reported, it said. The total number of cases climbed to 2,07,614 in the country.
