Tweets about this ExBulletin Smriti Irani Thanks Prime Minister Modi for Approving the Implementation of EGoS and PDC in Ministries | India News https://t.co/a7dh43eAC6 16 minutes ago ~Blind devotee~ RT @TOIIndiaNews: Smriti Irani thanks PM Modi for approving setting up of EGoS, PDCs in ministries https://t.co/iwn1c4QtqT 47 minutes ago TOI India Smriti Irani thanks PM Modi for approving setting up of EGoS, PDCs in ministries https://t.co/iwn1c4QtqT 2 hours ago 🚩 STAY AWAY ,, LOCKDOWN 🚩 O+ RT @republic: Smriti Irani thanks Modi for boost to MSME industry, says it'll have transformative impact https://t.co/WcH0KKiPjj 1 day ago