Related videos from verified sources Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs: sources



According to sources familiar with the matter, Nasdaq is set to unveil new restrictions on initial public offerings, or IPOs, making it harder for some Chinese companies to debut on its stock exchange... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published 3 weeks ago Driver narrowly avoids being electrocuted when power lines blow down in storm



A driver narrowly avoided being electrocuted when a tropical storm blew power lines onto the road a few yards in front of him. Anon Si Phanom was travelling home through the heavy rain and wind in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:43 Published on May 8, 2020 Pod of dolphins captured swimming around an Irish bay



This incredible video shows a massive pod of around 60 dolphins swimming round an Irish bay.Sean Molloy, 50, said he had seen the dolphins in the area for a few days and was determined to get them on.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:36 Published on April 30, 2020

Tweets about this