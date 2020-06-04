Global  

MP BJP leader seeks Sonu Sood's help, Congress takes swipes

Mid-Day Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Rajendra Shukla faced barbs from the opposition and trolling after he appealed actor Sonu Sood to help migrant workers from his area who were stuck in Mumbai. Sood has won accolades for arranging transport for migrant workers who are unable to go back home amid the nationwide lockdown...
