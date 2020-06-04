Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vidya Balan REACTS on Jessica Lal's killer Manu Sharma getting released, says, 'I hope he is a reformed person'

Bollywood Life Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Vidya Balan has spoken about her opinion on Jessica Lal's murderer Manu Sharma getting release from prison. She had played Sabrina Lal in No One Killed Jessica
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Jessica Lal Murder: Convict Manu Sharma released from jail on grounds of 'good behaviour'

Jessica Lal Murder: Convict Manu Sharma released from jail on grounds of 'good behaviour' 01:18

 Manu Sharma, convict in the Jessica Lal murder case, who has spent 17 years in prison was released from jail on June 01 on grounds of "good behaviour" after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal allowed the same on recommendation of Sentence Review Board. Sharma was released on evening of June 02...

Related videos from verified sources

Manu Sharma, who killed Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi’s Tihar jail [Video]

Manu Sharma, who killed Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi’s Tihar jail

Manu Sharma, who killed model Jessica Lal in 1999, was released from Delhi prison on Monday evening. Siddharth Vashisht aka Manu Sharma was serving life-term in the case. Sharma was released on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:17Published
Jessica Lal case convict Manu Sharma to be released prematurely, LG accepts | Oneindia News [Video]

Jessica Lal case convict Manu Sharma to be released prematurely, LG accepts | Oneindia News

Jessica Lal case convict Manu Sharma, serving a life sentence, will be released prematurely from jail; health Ministry says that 73% of Covid deaths in the country are due to co-morbidities; Northeast..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:19Published

Tweets about this

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Vidya Balan REACTS on Jessica Lal's killer Manu Sharma getting released, says, 'I hope he is a reformed person'… https://t.co/OT7TcPkRjR 1 hour ago

mistrydharmesh8

Dharmesh Totally agree.. Vidya on Manu Sharma's release https://t.co/ushCPaJj2m 4 hours ago

delhi99tv

Delhi99 TV Jessica Lal’s killer Manu Sharma releases from jail, Vidya Balan reacts https://t.co/0UHICmVOdi #Delhi99 4 hours ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #VidyaBalan opens up on #JessicaLal murder case convict #ManuSharma's release, hopes that 'he is a reformed person… https://t.co/ghoN0qCaPY 5 hours ago

msnindia

MSN India Vidya reacts to Jessica Lal’s killer Manu Sharma’s release https://t.co/JTCMr6Ryok 6 hours ago

Latesttrending2

Latesttrendingnews.in Vidya Balan reacts to Jessica Lal’s killer Manu Sharma’s release: ‘Don’t think any amount of time for him in jail i… https://t.co/OrUy3nkRVu 6 hours ago

filmibeat

FilmiBeat Vidya Balan Reacts To Jessica Lal's Killer Manu Sharma's Release From Jail! https://t.co/DSDumd5Bog #vidyabalan… https://t.co/VIvuRY2usv 6 hours ago

lollusubu

QuickGunMurugan RT @htshowbiz: Vidya Balan reacts to Jessica Lal’s killer #ManuSharma’s release: ‘Don’t think any amount of time for him in jail is enough’… 6 hours ago