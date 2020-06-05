SC mulls granting 15 days to Centre, states for transporting migrant workers
Friday, 5 June 2020 () The Supreme Court Friday said it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and states for transporting all stranded migrant workers to their native places, commencing hearing on their plight during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Centre informed the bench that till June 3, over 4,200 ‘Shramik Special' trains have been deployed to transport migrant workers to their native places.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently launched the Raj Kaushal Portal and Online Shramik Employment Exchange through video conferencing. It is a major initiative taken by the state government..
Uttar Pradesh government official briefed over migrant workers’ situation in the state. Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that Asha workers have been monitoring migrant workers that..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52Published