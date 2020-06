SC mulls granting 15 days to Centre, states for transporting migrant workers

Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Supreme Court Friday said it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and states for transporting all stranded migrant workers to their native places, commencing hearing on their plight during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Centre informed the bench that till June 3, over 4,200 ‘Shramik Special' trains have been deployed to transport migrant workers to their native places.