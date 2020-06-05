Global  

Religious places across the country prepare to reopen on June 8 following relaxations

IndiaTimes Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
With relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, religious places across the country are gearing up to reopen on June 8, while following the guidelines issued by union home ministry.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Unlock 1.0: Religious places set to reopen today

Unlock 1.0: Religious places set to reopen today 01:51

 With relaxations in the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, religious places across the country are opening form today while following the guidelines issued by union home ministry. The religious places have to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) given by the Union Home Ministry. As per some of...

