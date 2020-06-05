Religious places across the country prepare to reopen on June 8 following relaxations
Friday, 5 June 2020 () With relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, religious places across the country are gearing up to reopen on June 8, while following the guidelines issued by union home ministry.
