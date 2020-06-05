SC permits NHRC to intervene, suggest measures to deal with plight of migrant workers
Friday, 5 June 2020 () The Supreme Court on Friday allowed human rights body NHRC to intervene in the case related to plight and miseries of stranded migrant workers due to pandemic-induced nation-wide lockdown. The top court said that the workers in return be registered by the authorities for extending benefits of welfare measures including employment opportunities in home states.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently launched the Raj Kaushal Portal and Online Shramik Employment Exchange through video conferencing. It is a major initiative taken by the state government..
Uttar Pradesh government official briefed over migrant workers’ situation in the state. Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that Asha workers have been monitoring migrant workers that..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52Published