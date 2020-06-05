Global  

SC permits NHRC to intervene, suggest measures to deal with plight of migrant workers

IndiaTimes Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed human rights body NHRC to intervene in the case related to plight and miseries of stranded migrant workers due to pandemic-induced nation-wide lockdown. The top court said that the workers in return be registered by the authorities for extending benefits of welfare measures including employment opportunities in home states.
