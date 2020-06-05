Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Failed lockdown': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 response

IndiaTimes Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Kerala flight rules: Only Covid negative passengers can fly in from the Middle East | Oneindia News [Video]

Kerala flight rules: Only Covid negative passengers can fly in from the Middle East | Oneindia News

Maharashtra has allowed the use of homeopathy, ayurveda as preventive measures for covid-19; Meanwhile, Maharashtra govt has also slashed rates for Covid testing by private labs; Rahul Gandhi shared..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:46Published
Supreme Court: Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage | Oneindia News [Video]

Supreme Court: Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court came down heavily today, pulling up the Delhi Govt over horrendous, horrific and pathetic situation in the national capital amid spurt of virus cases. The cort said Coronavirus..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published
Maharashtra Govt says no community spread of Coronavirus in the state, cases cross 90,000 mark [Video]

Maharashtra Govt says no community spread of Coronavirus in the state, cases cross 90,000 mark

The government of Maharashtra -- the biggest hotspot of coronavirus in the country with more than 90,000 cases -- has denied all reports of a community transmission. state health minister Rajesh Tope..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published

Tweets about this