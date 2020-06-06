Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India overtakes Italy as 6th worst hit country, Covid tally reaches 2.36 Lakh with spike of 9887 cases

Mid-Day Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
With 9,887 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count touched 2,36,657 on Saturday surpassing Italy's latest tally of over 2.34 lakh, taking India to the sixth spot among countries with the highest caseloads of the virus. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that India...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Unlock 1: India reports 9971 new Covid-19 cases, biggest jump in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Unlock 1: India reports 9971 new Covid-19 cases, biggest jump in 24 hours | Oneindia News 02:07

 India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far according to the government data. There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday, from 48.27 per cent to 48.20 per cent. The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 287,...

Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion aid [Video]

Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion aid

From India becoming the 5th worst affected nation to Donald Trump’s remark on cases in India and China, here are the top ten updates on the coronavirus pandemic. India has now over 2.4 lakh cases and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:51Published
Vikram Chandra on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s warning to hospitals & other top news [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s warning to hospitals & other top news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal warned hospitals to be transparent about data over beds and testing as cases of patients being turned down emerge. While the government's Delhi Corona app is designed to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:31Published
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe [Video]

Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe

From Donald Trump’s remark on America ‘largely through’ Covid-19 to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe at Centre, here are the top ten updates on the pandemic. The US president said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 73 live updates | Spike in cases continue as infection tally crosses 2.26 lakh

India stands seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the U.S., Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.
Hindu

Covid-19: India overtakes Italy as 6th worst hit country

India registered a spike of 9,887 new cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,15,942 active cases and 6,642 deaths.
Khaleej Times


Tweets about this