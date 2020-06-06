India overtakes Italy as 6th worst hit country, Covid tally reaches 2.36 Lakh with spike of 9887 cases
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () With 9,887 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count touched 2,36,657 on Saturday surpassing Italy's latest tally of over 2.34 lakh, taking India to the sixth spot among countries with the highest caseloads of the virus. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that India...
India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far according to the government data. There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday, from 48.27 per cent to 48.20 per cent. The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 287,...
From India becoming the 5th worst affected nation to Donald Trump’s remark on cases in India and China, here are the top ten updates on the coronavirus pandemic. India has now over 2.4 lakh cases and..
