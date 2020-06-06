India overtakes Italy as 6th worst hit country, Covid tally reaches 2.36 Lakh with spike of 9887 cases

Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

With 9,887 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count touched 2,36,657 on Saturday surpassing Italy's latest tally of over 2.34 lakh, taking India to the sixth spot among countries with the highest caseloads of the virus. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that India... 👓 View full article

