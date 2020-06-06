Global  

Tamil Nadu CM urges industries to employ local workers, says more lockdown relaxations will be announced

IndiaTimes Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
With the Covid-19 pandemic posing several challenges, especially altering the way of living and displacing the migrant work force, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Saturday urged captains of industry to employ local workers as migrants have left for their home states.He said the state government would also announce more relaxations post-lockdown, based on the then prevailing conditions.
