Tamil Nadu CM urges industries to employ local workers, says more lockdown relaxations will be announced
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () With the Covid-19 pandemic posing several challenges, especially altering the way of living and displacing the migrant work force, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Saturday urged captains of industry to employ local workers as migrants have left for their home states.He said the state government would also announce more relaxations post-lockdown, based on the then prevailing conditions.
The Health Department of Tamil Nadu government sprayed anti-malarial disinfectant in Rameswaram on June 06. The workers of health department went to Mankadu village of Rameswaram district to spray disinfectants. They are visiting several rural areas to curb the spread of malaria.
Tamil Nadu witnesses daily spike in the number of coronavirus cases and the state is reopening cautiously especially in districts that have a high burden of cases. Chennai is a hotspot, where most IT..