Tamil Nadu CM urges industries to employ local workers, says more lockdown relaxations will be announced Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

With the Covid-19 pandemic posing several challenges, especially altering the way of living and displacing the migrant work force, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Saturday urged captains of industry to employ local workers as migrants have left for their home states.He said the state government would also announce more relaxations post-lockdown, based on the then prevailing conditions.


