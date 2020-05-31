After Bill on new map, Nepal tells India: Let Foreign Secys talk, even if meeting is virtual

Nepal tables bill in Parliament to formalise new map which claims parts of IndiaNepal government tabled a Constitution amendment bill in parliament to formalise new map of the country which claims parts of Indian territory as its own amid border dispute with India.The bill was..
Coronavirus: Delhi seeks Rs.5000 Cr from centre to pay employees | Oneindia NewsPrime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on the need to exercise more caution as the economy opens up. In his monthly address "Mann ki Baat" today, the Prime Minister said, "A large part of the..