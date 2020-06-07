Global  

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat thanks Sonu Sood for sending back migrants in chartered flight

Mid-Day Sunday, 7 June 2020
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday thanked Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for sending migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to their home in Uttarakhand by a chartered flight and invited him to visit the hill state when the coronavirus crisis is over. Rawat spoke to Sood on phone to express his gratitude.

"Talked to film...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: After Sonu Sood, Odia actor Sabyasachi flies out migrant family from Bangalore

After Sonu Sood, Odia actor Sabyasachi flies out migrant family from Bangalore 01:58

 Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra helps a migrant family come home. The family was brought to Odisha from Bangalore by an Air Asia flight. The migrant laborer had spent days in a footpath with his paralyzed mother. Earlier, Sonu Sood had arranged several buses for migrants from Maharashtra. He also flew...

