Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat thanks Sonu Sood for sending back migrants in chartered flight
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday thanked Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for sending migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to their home in Uttarakhand by a chartered flight and invited him to visit the hill state when the coronavirus crisis is over. Rawat spoke to Sood on phone to express his gratitude.
