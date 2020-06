Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago 'Delhi govt hospitals will only cater to residents of capital': Arvind Kejriwal 05:28 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that state government hospitals will now only cater to people from the capital till the corona crisis prevails. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal announced that Delhi's borders would be opened from Monday and said that Central government hospitals...