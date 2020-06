News RT @UltrascanAGI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide wishes co-star Shyam ...: Actor Mohammad Nazim became… 3 hours ago Ultrascan AGI Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide wishes co-star Shyam ...: Actor Mohammad Nazim b… https://t.co/3jvPjNf3B6 3 hours ago Pinkvilla RT @PinkvillaTelly: Not just #AishwaryaRai, #DishaVakani shared screen with #PriyankaChopra before #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah- https://t.… 7 hours ago Pinkvilla Telly Not just #AishwaryaRai, #DishaVakani shared screen with #PriyankaChopra before #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah-… https://t.co/2WWxgKslpq 7 hours ago DesiSerials This is why Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah pretended to be an assistant - Click link f… https://t.co/iHia03TBUE 15 hours ago Mariyajeskodiyan RT @sAiFwRiTe: Today Remembering Sonalika Joshi On her 44th Birth Anniversary. She's an Indian Television Actress. She is better known for… 19 hours ago Vishnu Khanna RT @theBekku: Hats off to the artist who did this Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah/Rick and Morty mash-up with Champaklal & Jetalal. Almost… 22 hours ago Bollywood Life Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was earlier a part of another Asit Modi show… https://t.co/okVaQmDvA4 22 hours ago