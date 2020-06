Related videos from verified sources India-Nepal have strong relationship: Army Chief



On firing at international border by Nepal Border Police, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that we have very strong relationship with Nepal. He said, "As far as Nepal is concerned, we have a very.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 3 days ago Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters



This is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:13 Published 1 week ago Sheriff and Cops Set Batons Aside and Walk With George Floyd Protestors to Show Solidarity



The protestors voicing their protest against the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis walked to the police station in Flint, Michigan. They said they were willing to.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago

