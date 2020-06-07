Global  

86% of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu asymptomatic, says CM Palaniswami

IndiaTimes Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
As many as 86 per cent of Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 cases have been found to be asymptomatic, and the lockdown and related curbs have helped keep the pandemic under check, chief minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday.In a statement detailing the various efforts taken to address the Covid-19 situation since February, he also said that the state's mortality rate was the lowest when compared to even some foreign countries, besides other Indian states.
