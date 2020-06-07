No Congress MLA will defect in Madhya Pradesh: Digvijay Singh Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

With political disorder in Gujarat before the Rajya Sabha elections and Congress shifting its MLAs there to resorts, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday called for an amendment to the anti-defection law. It’s déjà vu for the Congress that defection by 22 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh in March that brought down the Kamal Nath government. 👓 View full article

