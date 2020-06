Evil father, 41, 'murdered' son, 21, after having affair with his wife in Thailand



An evil father was arrested after he admitted killing his son following a love triangle between him and his daughter-in-law. Arun Plodkaenthong, 41, caused a rift in the family when he began an.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:48 Published 1 week ago

Daily Punch: Boman Irani wanted Irrfan Khan to take his role in 3 Idiots



Boman Irani revealed that he initially never wanted to play Virus in the blockbuster 3 Idiots and suggested Irrfan Khan's name instead. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife sends him a legal notice for divorce... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:03 Published 3 weeks ago