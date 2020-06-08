Nine terrorists killed in two days in South Kashmir
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Nine terrorists were killed in the Pinjura village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday morning, officials said. With this, the total number of terrorists killed in two encounters in the past two days rose to nine.
Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Vijay Kumar told IANS that the encounter has got over with the killing of...
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh informed that Nine Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an operation in Shopian on June 07 and 08. "In last two week, security forces are working hard to eliminate the militants. In yesterday's and today's operations 9 militants killed including three top...