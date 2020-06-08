Nine terrorists killed in two days in South Kashmir



Related videos from verified sources Two-week quarantine rules for UK arrivals come into force



Travellers arriving in the UK will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days under Government measures to guard against a second wave of coronavirus. All passengers – bar a handful of exemptions.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 5 hours ago 5 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter



Security forces gunned down five terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on June 7. Encounter had broken out in Zainapora area between terrorists and security personnel. Joint troops of 178.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 22 hours ago This is Why There Are Two 'National Doughnut Days'



With all of the weird food holidays, have you ever noticed there are two National Doughnut Days? Buzz60's TC Newman has the reason why. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources 93 terrorists killed by security forces till June 8 in Jammu and Kashmir "Till today morning, 93 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. In the last two days, nine terrorists have been killed in the...

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago





Tweets about this