Arvind Kejriwal shows symptoms of cough, sore throat and fever; to undergo COVID-19 test

Mid-Day Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shown symptoms of cough, sore throat and fever, and is to go for the novel coronaviru (COVID-19) test on Tuesday, sources said on Monday.

It is learnt that Kejriwal had symptoms of fever from Sunday.



Delhi Chief Minister #ArvindKejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) has shown symptoms of...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: CM Kejriwal complains of fever, sore throat, will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow: Sanjay Singh

CM Kejriwal complains of fever, sore throat, will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow: Sanjay Singh 01:07

 Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh informed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal complaining of fever and sore throat therefore he will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow. "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was complaining of fever and Sore throat since yesterday, after which he isolated himself at his...

