Arvind Kejriwal shows symptoms of cough, sore throat and fever; to undergo COVID-19 test
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shown symptoms of cough, sore throat and fever, and is to go for the novel coronaviru (COVID-19) test on Tuesday, sources said on Monday.
It is learnt that Kejriwal had symptoms of fever from Sunday.
