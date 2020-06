Tejashwi, Lalu train guns on Bihar govt over Covid-19 crisis; JD (U) counters Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Incarcerated RJD chief Lalu Prasad as well as his younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on the state government over handling the Covid-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago RJD to celebrate Lalu's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas' 01:44 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on June 10 said former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday will be celebrated as 'Garib Samman Diwas' on June 11 by feeding the poor who have been hit the most due to COVID-19 pandemic. "Tomorrow we will celebrate Lalu ji's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas'....

Tweets about this